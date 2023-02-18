Advocates briefed on legal aid scheme

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, February 17

CJM-cum-Secretary District Legal Services Authority Aparajita Joshi today briefed a panel of advocates about the Legal Aid Defence Counsel Scheme, 2022. She said the scheme had been started in many districts, under which legal aid was provided in criminal cases.

Along with this, she added that National Lok Adalat would be held on May 13 and asked to bring more pre-litigative cases, so that people could get the benefit of the Lok Adalat. The panel of advocates was were given detailed information about the concept of pre-institution mediation.

She also visited Blind School, Bahowal, where she interacted with the children and inquired about their health.