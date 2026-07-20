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Home / Jalandhar / ‘Affidavit vague’: High Court tells MC chief to verify sewer, road claims

‘Affidavit vague’: High Court tells MC chief to verify sewer, road claims

It's alleged there is breakdown of sewerage system, road

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Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:42 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Sewage overflows at a locality in Jalandhar. File
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, to get allegations regarding the condition of the sewerage system and road in Armaan Nagar, Dakoha, Jalandhar district, factually verified and place the findings before the court through his personal affidavit.

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The direction came on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition in which it has been alleged that there was a complete breakdown of the sewerage system and road in the area.

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Taking up the matter, the Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor observed: “Allegation in this PIL is that there is a complete breakdown of the sewerage system and road in Armaan Nagar, Dakoha, Jalandhar.”

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The Bench noted that an affidavit had already been filed on behalf of the MC, but found it insufficient to disclose the actual position. “Though an affidavit has been filed on behalf of the MC, the same appears to be vague and does not adequately disclose the factual position,” the court observed.

The judges also took note of documents placed before the court, observing: “Certain letters have also been sent to the MC, whose copies have been placed on record.” Before taking the matter any further, the Bench directed the civic body’s Commissioner to personally ascertain the factual position in the area.

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“Before we proceed further in the matter, we call upon the MC through its Commissioner to get the situation in the area factually verified, and file his personal affidavit by the next date of hearing,” the Bench ordered. The matter has been listed for further hearing on August 24.

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