For 16-year-old Sukhmeet Singh of Lalpur village in Tarn Taran, the journey to the international volleyball stage has not been easy.

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He appeared for the Sports Authority of India (SAI) trials in 2022 and 2023 but missed selection on both occasions. He finally cleared the trials in 2025, and just a year after earning his place at the SAI Sports Training Centre at Mastuana Sahib, the young volleyball player is now representing India at the FIVB U-17 Boys World Championship in Doha, Qatar, being held from August 19 to 29.

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For his family, however, it is the result of father’s belief that children should be allowed to discover their passion beyond the classroom. Sukhmeet’s father, Gurpreet Singh, a government primary school teacher and former football player, says he wanted his son to grow up playing sports rather than spending all his time buried in books.

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“I used to take him to the ground when he was small. I always knew what I wanted for him. I wanted him to play, and not only study and remain buried in books,” Gurpreet said.

“I really feel that a child should have a happy and healthy mind. One should not force children or expect them to only study or become bookworms since childhood. So, I started taking him to the ground. Khel khel vich sab sikhna chahida hai,” he added.

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As a child, Sukhmeet tried several sports, including football, tennis and badminton. Eventually, volleyball caught his attention.

His decision, however, was not immediately welcomed by everyone at home. His mother was more inclined towards academics and wanted him to concentrate on his studies.

“Convincing my wife was not easy. She always wanted him to study. I told her, ‘Eh ohde khedan de din hai (These are his days to play),” Gurpreet recalled with a smile.

Volleyball already had deep roots in the family and the village. Sukhmeet’s grandfather was a volleyball player, while the village has long had a strong volleyball culture.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award recipient Ranjit Singh, also from the same village and a captain of the Indian volleyball team, played an important role in setting Sukhmeet on his present path. He encouraged Gurpreet to send his son for volleyball trials.

That advice eventually brought Sukhmeet to Yadwinder Singh Aulakh, volleyball coach at the SAI Sports Training Centre, Mastuana Sahib.

Selection, however, did not come easily.

Sukhmeet appeared for the SAI trials in 2022 and again in 2023, but missed out both times. His coach, however, saw determination in the youngster and encouraged him to keep working on the areas that needed improvement.

“He had that ‘chingari’ (fire) in him. He was determined to clear the trials and do something. When he first came in 2022, I started giving him inputs about what he needed to improve. He kept working on those things,” Aulakh recalled.

In 2025, the hard work finally paid off. Sukhmeet cleared the trials and secured his place at the SAI centre.

For Gurpreet, watching his son reach the international stage has made every difficult day worthwhile.

“I am so proud of him,” he said.

Behind Sukhmeet’s selection, however, lies a routine that demanded proper discipline from a child barely into his teenage years.

Gurpreet gets emotional while recalling those days. Sukhmeet would begin his mornings with tuition before heading to school. After school, he would attend another tuition session and then head straight to the ground without even going home.

His father would meet him there with milk and something to eat.

“He would be in the same school uniform from morning till evening. He would come back with his school bag and uniform, straight from the ground,” Gurpreet said.

“For us, the sight of my son walking onto a world championship court in Doha is not simply a sporting moment. I would like to tell other parents that this is what can happen when a child’s talent is given space to grow — let them play,” his father said.