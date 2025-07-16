After 2 years, blood bank reopens at Phagwara Civil Hospital

In a long-awaited development, the Blood Bank at the Civil Hospital Phagwara has finally resumed operations after being non-functional for nearly two years.

The facility, which was suspended by the Food and Drugs Control Authority on August 28, 2023, due to several operational deficiencies, was made operational again on July 10—marking a significant milestone for healthcare services in the region.

Dr Gurinderdeep Singh, Blood Transfusion Officer, told The Tribune that the reactivation of the blood bank will bring considerable relief to patients admitted in public healthcare institutions. “We are providing blood units completely free of cost to patients admitted in civil hospitals or Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospitals,” he stated. However, he clarified that patients undergoing treatment at private hospitals will be charged Rs 1,100 per unit, in accordance with the existing state health policy.

The revival of the blood bank is a much-needed boost to the hospital’s capacity to handle emergencies and surgical cases. Located near the busy National Highway-1, the Civil Hospital often receives accident victims requiring immediate transfusions. Until now, the lack of a functional blood bank had severely impeded timely treatment, forcing families to seek units from external sources or travel to other towns.

Despite this crucial improvement, the hospital continues to face a slew of challenges that hinder the delivery of quality healthcare. The 140-bed hospital—including a 30-bed mother and child care unit—has been reeling under a severe staff crunch for the past two years. Out of 119 sanctioned posts for medical and para-medical personnel, a staggering 61 remain vacant.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Parminder Kaur acknowledged the dire staffing situation. “We currently have only 12 staff nurses for 24 sanctioned posts, and out of these, some are already deputed to high-demand areas like the dialysis unit and the emergency wing. This leaves only eight nurses to manage the rest of the hospital,” she said. The hospital is also operating with just 17 medical officers, against a sanctioned strength of 31.

The shortage of technical and support staff has compounded the problems. The hospital has no posted electrician, plumber, or washer man, leading to frequent disruptions in basic services. Essential amenities like a patient canteen and cycle stand are also lacking, as there is no contractor currently assigned to manage them.

The eye department too suffers from equipment deficiency. It lacks a tonometer—a critical instrument for measuring intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients. The eye surgeon has submitted repeated requests for the procurement of this essential tool, but to no avail.

On an average, the hospital handles around 450 outpatients daily, underscoring the urgent need for both staff augmentation and infrastructure upgrades. While the Punjab Government has publicly committed to strengthening public healthcare infrastructure, the ground reality at Phagwara’s Civil Hospital tells a different story.

“We have sent multiple communications to the higher authorities requesting immediate recruitment to fill vacant positions, particularly nursing staff,” said Dr Kaur, emphasising that unless the workforce shortage is addressed promptly, the hospital will continue to struggle to meet the demands of patients.

The reopening of the blood bank is a commendable step, but without urgent intervention to bolster human resources and facility maintenance, the hospital’s potential to serve the public effectively remains severely compromised.