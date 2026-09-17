After 35, make BP and blood sugar checks part of your health routine

Hypertension and diabetes are increasingly affecting people in their middle age, but many patients tend to ignore regular medication, investigations and follow-up, which can lead to serious and sometimes fatal complications, said Dr Ajay Bagga, former Civil Surgeon and coordinator of social service organisation Savera.

Sharing a recent personal experience, Dr Bagga said one of his friends, who had adequate financial resources and developed diabetes and hypertension at the age of 54, was taking treatment irregularly and never underwent regular investigations.

Advertisement

“Ten days ago, at the age of 59, he developed breathlessness while climbing stairs at a railway station. He ignored the symptom. Two days later, during the night, he died following a massive myocardial infarction. The incident is a sad reminder that we should never ignore warning symptoms or take chronic diseases lightly,” Dr Bagga said.

Advertisement

Dr Bagga described high blood pressure and diabetes as “silent killers” because they may remain without obvious symptoms for years while gradually damaging vital organs.

“In today’s materialistic and stressful life, increasing stress, sedentary habits, unhealthy food choices, obesity and lack of physical activity are contributing to the growing burden of these diseases, particularly among middle-aged people,” he said.

Advertisement

He said uncontrolled hypertension and diabetes could damage the heart, kidneys, brain, eyes and blood vessels. Over time, patients could develop heart attacks, stroke, kidney failure, vision loss and paralysis.

Dr Bagga advised people, particularly those above 35, to get their blood pressure and blood sugar checked regularly even if they feel completely healthy. Those already diagnosed with hypertension or diabetes should undergo periodic investigations as advised by their doctor, including blood sugar/HbA1c, kidney function and lipid profile, besides regular monitoring of blood pressure.

“Treatment should not be stopped merely because the patient feels better. Medicines prescribed for diabetes and hypertension have to be taken regularly and any change or discontinuation should be made only in consultation with the treating doctor,” he said.

He also cautioned people against ignoring symptoms such as unexplained breathlessness, chest pain or pressure, unusual sweating, sudden weakness, dizziness or difficulty in speaking. Such symptoms, particularly when sudden or severe, require immediate medical assessment.

Dr Bagga stressed that medication alone was not enough. A balanced diet, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, adequate sleep, avoiding tobacco and limiting other unhealthy habits were important parts of preventing complications.

“After the age of 35, BP and sugar should become part of routine health monitoring. Do not wait for symptoms. Prevention, early diagnosis and regular treatment can save lives,” he said.

He added that people should also work towards reducing unnecessary stress and developing a sense of satisfaction in life. “In the race for material comforts, people often compromise their health. We must understand that timely diagnosis and disciplined treatment are investments in a longer and healthier life,” Dr Bagga said.