After 4 years, platelet machine finally functional at Phagwara Civil Hospital

Our Correspondent

Phagwara,September 16

Single-donor platelet apheresis was started at Civil Hospital, Phagwara, on Thursday after the machine was made functional at the hospital. The Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Phagwara, Dr Kamal Kishore, said the platelet cell transfusion machine had now been made operative for patients, due to which they would not have to go to Jalandhar or Ludhiana hospitals.

The SMO, Dr Kamal Kishore, said the machine was sent by the government back in 2018 but it could not be made operational due to technical issues, now that the machine had been made operational it would be useful for doing cell transplantation of dengue and cancer patients.

He said in private hospitals Rs 14,000 were being charged for the process, while the government fee is Rs 1,500 plus a kit worth Rs 7,800. On the occassion a donor Parbhat Narang donated his platlets to a blood cancer patient Jasbir Singh who had only 17,000 platelets counts.