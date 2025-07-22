DT
After 6-yr delay, City Club elections set for August 8

After 6-yr delay, City Club elections set for August 8

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:36 AM Jul 22, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
After a six-year delay, the governing body elections for City Club Phagwara are finally scheduled for August 8, following orders from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The elections, constitutionally required every two years, have not been held since 2019.

The delay prompted a petition by local resident Harish Thapar, who alleged deliberate negligence in conducting timely elections. During this period, the club was managed by a committee including one political appointee and four government officials, drawing criticism for bypassing democratic processes.

The High Court mandated the district administration to conduct elections, with the Tehsildar-cum-Returning Officer releasing the official election schedule. The process begins with the publication of the draft electoral roll on July 22, followed by claims and objections from July 23 to 25. The final electoral roll will be published on July 29.

Nominations will be accepted from July 30 to August 1, with the initial list of nominees published on August 1. Objections to nominations can be filed on August 4, with scrutiny on August 5. The final candidate list will be announced on August 6, and voting will take place on August 8 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at City Club Phagwara. Vote counting and result declaration will follow the same evening.

Key positions up for election include Vice-President, Treasurer, Secretary, Joint Secretary, and nine Executive Members. Tehsildar Jaswinder Singh has been appointed Returning Officer for the elections.

The announcement has stirred significant interest among the club’s 377+ registered members, with informal campaigning already underway. Candidates must comply with all documentation and procedural requirements as per the schedule.

Members are advised to stay updated via the club’s official notice board and direct any queries to the Returning Officer’s office.

