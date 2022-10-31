After 84 days, villagers call off dharna

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, October 30

After 84 days it began, the dharna at Mehindwani village by the Lok Bachao-Pind Bachao Sangharsh Committee ended after their demands were met. Committee leaders Rakesh Chand, Davinder Kumar Rana and others confirmed the development. Leaders said the protest had been going on since August 5 against the pollution caused by factories in Una Himachal Pradesh.

The dharna was called off after Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and officials held a meeting with committee members and decided to accept their demand to cancel the FIRs against committee members and registeration of one against the factories.