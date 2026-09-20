After AAP, Cong protests levy on UPI payments above Rs 2K

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party leaders held a protest against the BJP in Jalandhar, the Congress leaders and workers also held a protest on Saturday outside Company Bagh here condemning the imposing of 0.4 per cent Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on UPI transactions above Rs 2000.

During this protest, Congress workers raised strong slogans against the Centre terming the decision of imposing additional levies as outright fraud and exploitation of the general public.

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District Congress Committee (urban) president Rajinder Beri said, “In today’s time, everything including electricity bills, school fees, medical expenses, household groceries and shop transactions go above Rs 2000. With this decision, the government has targeted all middle-class families, every small shopkeeper, every farmer and every worker.”

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Congress councillor Paramjot Singh Sherry Chadha said, “On one hand, the government says Digital India should be built, while on the other hand it is imposing new levies on the very people who are making digital payments. This double standard will not work.”

The Congress leaders demanded that the MDR on UPI transactions above Rs 2000 should be withdrawn immediately and that the common people should be encouraged to make digital transactions, not punished.

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Congress leaders present during the protest were Surinder Kaur, constituency in-charge Jalandhar West, councillors Pawan Kumar and Gurwinder Pal Singh Bunty Neelkanth and others.