After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 11

Having swept the state with 92 of 117 seats in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, the Aam Aadmi Party will surely set its eyes next on the Municipal Corporation elections, which would be due by the end of this year.

In the results of the Vidhan Sabha poll declared on Thursday, the AAP has made inroads into Jalandhar seats for the first time. Of the four AAP MLAs that got elected, two are from urban areas — Raman Arora from Jalandhar Central and Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West.

The party got no representation here in the 2017 and even in the subsequent 2017 MC elections. In the 80 wards of the civic body that went to poll, the AAP had lost all. Since it was the Congress rule that prevailed at that time, as many 65 wards had gone in favour of the Congress. The BJP had got eight seats, SAD five and Independents managed to make it.

But this time, the things are set to be quite different. The usual trend that prevails is that the ruling party manages to gets MC House too as the voters believe that their wards would get funds and get developed only if they support the councillor nominee of the state’s ruling party. The Congress leaders are also wary of the fact that some of their councillors may move to AAP in the coming months for better electoral prospects.

Says Jalandhar Cantonment Congress MLA Pargat Singh: “We cannot stop councillors from switching sides. Such phenomenon always prevails ahead of the local bodies election. Our current party leadership in the MC, however, must work on to ensure that they work to the best of their abilities to improve to their maximum capacity.”

Having lost MLA elections, Sushil Rinku, who has himself been a councillor and has his wife Sunita Rinku still on the post, said: “Some of us have just lost the elections. We are not dead. We will continue to support our councillors in the MC and work for the betterment and development of the city.”

Similar were the views of Rajinder Beri, who too faced defeat, has been a councillor in the last MC House and has his wife Uma Beri in the current MC House. Beri had faced the opposition to his nomination by the Congress from his Jalandhar Central seat by Mayor Jagdish Raja and some councillors and lost by the lowest margin of 247 votes from across entire Punjab. “Though I faced some revolt from within the party, I will not retaliate with my party comrades. I was the one who had got Raja’s name pushed for the Mayoral post and will still support him till the MC poll,” he said.

Raja said: “As the new AAP government has taken the charge in the state, I am not expecting much funds coming to us for development works any time soon. So, we will have to manage with our internal resources and generation of funds like property tax, CLU and collection of licence fee and other charges. We are also expecting Rs 10 crore from the Finance Commission for some development works. We do not have much dues left to be paid and these could be to the tune of just Rs 9 crore or so. We have several work orders lined up which are all sanctioned and we just need to get the works started. So, there is nothing much to worry about.”