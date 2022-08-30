After Bal Puraskar, CSR award for Jalandhar boy Meedhansh Gupta

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 29

Having recently been awarded Prime Minister’s National Child Award, city-based boy Meedhansh Kumar Gupta has been honoured with the CSR award. The award is given to those people who have done good work in the field of social reform.

The award was given to only 29 children across India and Meedhansh was the only one from Punjab. The award was received by Meedhansh for the social welfare, which he did by giving his technical support during the corona period.

Meedhansh had created a portal for the improvement of people’s health. He also used web to promote vote awareness campaign among people for the selection of good government in Punjab, and for Mission Khushal Punjab, in which he had toured the whole of Punjab, and education campaign Mission Aatmanirbhar, in which he is giving free education to those children who are financially weak. In these three different categories, who received the award under Best Individual Social Contributor by Indian CSR Awards for his contribution to the campaigns related to good health, education and good government.

The award programme was organised at Hyatt Hotel Gurugram where Dr Kiran Bedi, who was the first woman to join the Indian Police Service, and Rajat Sharma, editor of a TV channel, were invited as chief guests. And from these two celebrities, various selected people present there were given the award, out of which Meedhansh also received this honour.

Meedhansh’s parents Sandeep Kumar Gupta and Monika Gupta were also present to receive this award and Kiran Bedi and Rajat Sharma praised Meedhansh for doing social welfare and inspired him for working more for society.