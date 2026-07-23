After Cantt, Jalandhar city station next in line for renovation

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the redeveloped Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station, the Railways is set to begin work on the long-awaited redevelopment of Jalandhar City Railway Station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with construction expected to start next month.

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The foundation stone for the Rs 219-crore project was laid on February 28, 2024, by former Governor Banwarilal Purohit in the presence of then Union Minister of State for Railways Som Parkash. At the time, the project was scheduled for completion within 30 months. However, work could not commence as planned as the redevelopment of Jalandhar Cantt Railway Station was the Railways’ priority. With the Cantt station project now complete, attention has shifted to the city station. The project cost is also expected to rise significantly due to the delay.

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The city railway station is one of the busiest stations in the region, handling around 154 trains and nearly 30,000 passengers every day. The station has three platforms and will be expanded with the addition of three more.

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One of the biggest shortcomings of the station has been the absence of elevators and escalators, causing inconvenience to senior citizens, persons with disabilities and passengers carrying heavy luggage while moving between platforms. The redevelopment project aims to address this issue by providing eight elevators and six escalators.

The demand for escalators at the station had been raised repeatedly by late Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, who had taken up the matter with the Railway Minister, too.

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Other attractions that are part of the plan are a large concourse area, AC waiting lounges, LED screens displaying train status, parcel and luggage scanning machines - all of which have also come up at the Cantt station at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

As per the plan, the construction work will be carried out in three or four phases. The cost to be incurred on the first phase is Rs 95.08 crore. A 90-metre long and 20-metre wide building would be constructed after demolition of the old one.

In the second phase, the station will get an additional entry from the rear side, providing easier access to residents of Kishanpura, Chandan Nagar, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar and Jalandhar Improvement Trust colonies, including Surya Enclave and Surya Enclave Extension. This entry will be 50-metre long and 15-metre wide.

The final phase will focus on upgrading the old DMU shed into a modern maintenance and repair facility. The upgraded shed will cater to the maintenance of train engines, including those of Vande Bharat and Shatabdi Express trains. New railway yards and storage facilities will also be developed subsequently.

The station’s outer area will also be redesigned. A dedicated access road for railway passengers will be created to ease congestion, while vehicles heading towards the railway colony, Mandi Fentonganj and adjoining areas will use separate routes.

Ishaan Garg, a techie from Jalandhar who frequently travels to Delhi by train, said, "Better amenities for travel always make life convenient. After Cantt station, I am looking forward to upgrade of the city station too from where I often board Shatabdi Express."