After CM’s promise on hiring, unions put strike plan on hold

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

JALANDHAR, April 28

Several unions, comprising Class IV employees, have decided to put the strike on hold for now after getting assurance from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday that Class IV employees will be recruited soon. But the decision to hold the strike has come with a warning that the elections to municipal corportations are also due this year, and if their demands are not met by then, they will proceed on strike.

Wards have increased, staff same We told CM Mann that no Class IV employee has been recruited here in the city for the past many years. In all these years, the number of wards has increased to 85, but not even a single recruitment has been made. It is not easy to clean the entire city with a handful of employees. Bantu Sabharwal, Sanitary Supervisor Employees’ Union chief

Representatives from the Driver and Technical Worker Union, Sanitary Supervisor Employees’ Union, Rashtriya Safai Karamchari Sangathan, Sewermen Employees Union, Safai Mazdoor Union, Municipal Karamchari Dal, etc., met the Chief Minister today. After the meeting with the Chief Minister, union members said Mann was also serious about the issue.

“We told Mann that no Class IV employee has been recruited here in the city for the past many years. In all these years, the number of wards has increased to 85 still not even a single recruitment has been made. It is not easy to maintain and clean the entire city with a handful of employees,” said Bantu Sabharwal, the President of the Sanitary Supervisor Employees’ Union.

The union members apprised the CM of the agenda to recruit the employees that was already passed in the General House meeting that was held in January, but the government did not respond to it.

Bantu further said after the Chief Minister promised that this issue would be resolved at the earliest, the unions have now decided to put off the strike and wait. “But it doesn’t mean that we will believe everything. If after the elections no step is taken in this regard, we will not sit quietly. The elections to municipal corportations are also due, we will not believe them again,” he said.