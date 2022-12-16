After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 15

Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, who have been protesting for the last 20 days at the District Administrative Complex here, held a protest at the Shahkot toll plaza on Jalandhar-Moga road today.

The farmers, in protest against the state government over their pending demands, made the road toll-free for the public. The employees of the toll companies tried to remove the farmers from the site. However, seeing the huge gathering, they had to step back.

Farmer leaders Sukhwinder Singh Sabhra and Salwinder Singh Janian said 20 days have passed since the farmers began their protests at the district headquarters across Punjab. But till date, no representative of the government had come to address their grievances.

They said the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government had made tall claims of reviving Punjab by eliminating drugs, improving law and order and boosting agriculture during the elections but had failed to keep its promises.

“The government is acting as a pawn in the hands of corporate houses. Industries, factories are polluting our river waters, but the government is scared of taking action against them,” they said, and added that had the government evinced interest in discussing the real issues concerning Punjab, it wouldn’t have ignored their demands.

They said as farmers have moved to toll plazas, it doesn’t mean the protest at the District Administrative Complex is over. “Half of the farmers will protest at the DAC while the other half will stay put at toll plazas,” they added.

Sukhwinder Singh said the farmers will stay put at the toll plazas till January 15. “The roads will remain toll-free for the public for the next one month in Punjab. Besides, we will ensure that salaries of toll company employees are not deducted, neither are they fired from their jobs,” they said, adding that they will also not let the toll companies increase their charges post their protest.

The farmers, meanwhile, have been demanding a check on drug smuggling, improving law and order, implementation of Dr Swaminathan report, MSP for crops on the lines of Kerala government, policy to save Punjab’s water, compensation and job for the family members of those who died during the agitation against farm laws, among others.