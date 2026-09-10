After desecration of Ambedkar’s statue in Ludhiana, Jalandhar on alert; bandh call for today

Following the alleged desecration of an Ambedkar statue in Ludhiana and the bandh observed in the industrial city on Wednesday, the Jalandhar police have stepped up security around statues of Dr BR Ambedkar across the district.

In Jalandhar’s rural areas alone, 76 Ambedkar statues have been identified, with patrol teams directed to maintain a strict vigil at sensitive locations.

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Several organisations, including the Bhagwan Valmiki Shakti Kranti Sena Punjab and the Bhim Kranti Sena, have called for a bandh in Jalandhar on Thursday from 9 am to 5 pm. The organisations said schools, colleges and medical stores would remain open during the bandh.

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Meanwhile, BJP leaders led by district president Ashok Sareen Hikki and senior leader Manoranjan Kalia staged a protest at Ambedkar Chowk, raising slogans against the state government and demanding stringent action against those responsible for the Ludhiana incident.

Members of the District Congress Urban also staged a dharna at Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk and later marched to Ambedkar Chowk, where one of the city’s prominent Ambedkar statues is located.

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District Congress president Rajinder Beri condemned the incident and blamed the state government for the alleged deterioration in law and order.

“The incident that took place in Ludhiana is highly condemnable. The law and order situation in Punjab has completely failed. Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party government came to power in Punjab, several such incidents have taken place. We demand the strictest possible action against the person responsible for this shameful act,” Beri said.

Jalandhar, a major centre of Dalit organisations in the Doaba region, has several Ambedkar statues. Some have been targeted in the past, with incidents of vandalism reported in the city as well as Phillaur.

Harvinder Singh Virk, SSP (Rural), Jalandhar, said no significant bandh was expected in the district’s rural areas but the police had intensified security following the Ludhiana incident.

“No significant bandh is expected in Jalandhar’s rural areas tomorrow. But after the Ludhiana incident, our teams are on alert. Patrol teams have been sensitised about the current situation, amidst which strict vigil is being kept on Ambedkar statues across rural areas,” Virk said.