Jalandhar: After hectic poll campaigning, it's time to unwind

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, February 21

After having tireless days and nights owing to hectic campaigning and rallies followed by the much awaited day of Assembly poll on Sunday, the candidates in the fray today woke up calmly without any haste to meet people or attend meetings. While some had a little ‘me time’, others spent time with their families and attended social functions in their respective constituencies.

Nakodar SAD candidate Gurpartap Singh Wadala with party workers at his residence.

For Jagbir Brar, the SAD-BSP candidate from Jalandhar Cantt, the day was about spending time with family and taking some rest. He also met a few party workers to discuss the response they got from the people. Besides, he personally called up the party workers to express his gratitude towards them for all the hard work and efforts they have put during the past few months.

“I woke up at the same time I used to during the campaign, but today the hustle was less and I got to spend most of the time with my family. We all sat together in our garden, and apart from discussing the elections and the general atmosphere associated with it, we talked about each other,” said Brar, adding that after two days, he along with his family is going to his native village in Mukstar to meet his mother.

He said they will be staying there for at least five to seven days and once he comes back, the usual routine of meeting people, attending social events and preparations for the counting day will start.

Gurpartap Singh Wadala, SAD-BSP candidate from Nakodar, said he finally had a little ‘me time’ today after about two-month-long hectic schedule. He said he attended a wedding today and then spent his time at his residence relaxing. “I think it’s now time to unwind yourself and go back to the good old routine. I will take another two days to relax and then I have plans to visit a few religious places and attend social gatherings like marriages and bhogs in the area. Besides, I will visit those who lost their loved ones in the past few weeks to offer my condolences and also I’ll catch up with the voters to thank them for their support,” he added.

Meanwhile, for Pawan Tinu and Bibi Jagir Kaur, the SAD-BSP candidates from Adampur and Bholath, respectively, there is hardly any time to sit back and relax. While Tinu was busy attending social functions for most of the day today, Bibi Jagir Kaur had back-to-back meetings with party workers and village residents where she analysed vote share of the party at every booth.

“I have been representing this seat for the past 10 years. The residents in my constituency are like my own family. Due to the campaign, I have missed many social functions like inauguration parties, bhog ceremonies, marriages among other such events, so now I am personally paying a visit to all of them to congratulate or offer my condolences. Besides, I have party meetings and other events lined up to attend, so there will be no time to sit and relax,” said Tinu.

Bibi Jagir Kaur said the first phase of election is over, but the second and the final phase is still left. She said even though the campaign was hectic, she was mentally relaxed and peaceful, thanks to ‘paath’, which she never missed to recite even on the busy days.

Talking about her day today she said: “Party workers and residents of my area have been visiting me since morning to give feedback on how the polling went yesterday. We are busy analysing the polling trend by evaluating the poll percentage of every booth. Besides, we are also gearing up for the counting day as I am feeling content with the feedback of the workers so far. Also, I have some official and religious programmes scheduled for the next few days, where I wish to thank our supporters.”