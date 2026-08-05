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Home / Jalandhar / After High Court intervention, Nawanshahr MC poll today

After High Court intervention, Nawanshahr MC poll today

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Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 03:05 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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Congress leaders in Nawanshahr are upbeat as the election for the posts of president and vice-president of the local Municipal Council is scheduled to be held on Wednesday following the intervention of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court has directed that the election be conducted under tight security arrangements and comprehensive videography.
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The Congress councillors had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court over the delay in conducting the election. The court subsequently ordered that the poll be held within 10 days. Acting on the directions, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) had initially fixed July 30 as the election date.

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However, the election could not be conducted after the authorities cited disruptions and law-and-order concerns on the scheduled day. The poll has now been rescheduled for Wednesday at 3 pm and will be held at the Block Samiti office instead of the Municipal Council office.

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Interestingly, neither of the two major political camps enjoys a clear majority in the 19-member Municipal Council. The Congress won eight wards, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured six. The Congress also enjoys the support of Independent councillor Advocate Paramjit Singh Bakshi, taking its tally to nine.

The AAP, on the other hand, is learnt to be banking on the support of a BSP councillor as well as BSP MLA Nachhatar Pal. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which won two seats, and another Independent councillor have reportedly not yet declared their support, making their stance crucial to the outcome of the election.

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Former Congress MLA Angad Singh Saini and AAP's Nawanshahr Halqa in-charge Robby Kang are learnt to be making intensive efforts to garner support for their respective camps and secure the election of their preferred candidates as president and vice-president. To gain control of the Municipal Council, a camp must secure 11 votes, as the electoral college comprises 19 councillors and one MLA, taking the total strength to 20.

High Court Directions for Conduct of Election

For the smooth conduct of the election on Wednesday, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the government and district administration to ensure:

All 19 Municipal Councillors are provided adequate police protection and safely escorted to the election venue before the scheduled time.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Nawanshahr, shall be responsible for ensuring the safe and unhindered arrival of all councillors.

The entire election process, both inside and outside the venue, shall be comprehensively videographed from all possible angles.

A court-appointed observer, as in earlier proceedings, shall remain present to oversee the election process.

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