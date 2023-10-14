After minister's assurance, unions open Jalandhar MC office lock

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 13

A day after the shocking incident in which several unions of the MC locked doors of higher officials of the Municipal Corporation, the Local Bodies Minister has given assurance that their demands will be met.

Notably, the union members have been demanding the recruitment of class IV employees on a permanent basis.

The union members were reportedly upset for not agreeing to their demands. This created an uncomfortable scene on the premises where nobody could understand what to do. The offices of MC Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioner were locked.

MC Commissioner Rishipal Singh then talked to Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh, who in turn had a word with the union members after which the locks were opened. The union members were reportedly upset because no heed was given to their demands.

Two days ago, the union members also stopped the lifting of waste from the city.