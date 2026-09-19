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Home / Jalandhar / After personal loss, fitness trainer finds solace in kathak

After personal loss, fitness trainer finds solace in kathak

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:35 AM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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Kathak practitioner and fitness trainer Nidhi Bhatia Sethi.
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A journey that began with a family tragedy has today led Jalandhar-based kathak practitioner and fitness trainer Nidhi Bhatia Sethi to train the next generation of dancers. In 2004, Nidhi had initially planned to pursue an MBA in human resources.

However, after her brother demise in a road accident, her family wanted her to continue her education in Jalandhar. She then decided to follow her interest in dance and enrolled in the Master’s in Kathak programme at Apeejay College of Fine Arts.

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“I was always interested in dance and had it as an additional subject in school. After my brother’s demise, when my family suggested that I should pursue my education in Jalandhar, I decided to follow my interest and enrolled in the Master’s in Kathak programme.”

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The decision soon took her life in a direction she had not imagined. With the guidance of her teachers at Apeejay, Nidhi honed her skills in kathak and developed a deeper understanding of the classical form. She later pursued a PhD in dance and yoga, gradually turning an interest she had followed during a difficult phase into a profession.

That journey eventually led her from being a student to becoming a teacher. Today, Nidhi runs a dance and fitness studio in Jalandhar, where she trains young dancers in kathak while also focusing on strength, flexibility and physical conditioning.

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Her approach to fitness is rooted partly in her own experience. After pregnancy, Nidhi said she struggled with body strength during the postpartum period, although she continued practising yoga. Looking for ways to regain her strength led her to explore fitness more deeply, which she later incorporated into her work with dancers.

The impact of her work can now be seen in the journeys of her students where 19 years old Geetanjali Marwaha, one of Nidhi’s students, is currently participating in the ongoing season of Sony TV’s India’s best dancer taking her training from a studio in Jalandhar to a national television platform.

The journey that began with the loss of her brother has therefore taken Nidhi far beyond the career she had once imagined in HR. Today, through her studio and her students, she is helping a new generation of dancers develop their skills and find opportunities beyond the city.

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