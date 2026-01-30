Just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Dera Sachkhand Ballan on February 1 for Guru Ravidas Jayanti programme has made the event big, the state government too clearly does not want to leave the opportunity to take mileage out of it.

Three ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party, Harpal Singh Cheema, Lal Chand Kataruchak and Mohinder Bhagat, and MLAs Balkar Singh and Kulwant Singh and ex-MLA Pawan Tinu reached the railway station to greet Sant Niranjan Dass, head of the dera, before he was to leave for Varanasi. Before he boarded the train, they apprised the dera head about getting land registration done for nearly 76 kanal and 90 marlas of land in the vicinity of the dera for a consideration of Rs 7.02 crore.

Ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll in 2023, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had presented a cheque for Rs 25 crore to the dera head for setting up of Sri Guru Ravidas Research Centre. But there had been no work done on the ground.

Chairman of the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes Jasvir Singh Garhi too had taken up the matter summoning the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Dr Himanshu Aggarwal over the pendency of the work. The DC had assured him that land was being acquired near the dera for the purpose.

Just as the announcement of the PM's visit was made by Union MoS Ravneet Bittu on Tuesday, the AAP government also got into an active mode. Cheema, after taking a meeting on the celebrations of Guru Ravidas Jayanti, visited the Jalandhar tehsil office and himself got the land registration work expedited. Having got it done, he went to the Jalandhar City Railway Station and greeted the dera chief apprising him of the development.

Tinu, expressed gratitude to the government and Cheema for completing the land-related formalities for the Sri Guru Ravidas Bani Adhayyan Centre. He said this centre will play an important role in spreading the teachings of Guru Ravidas to every corner of the world and will prove to be a milestone in connecting the younger generation with the bani.