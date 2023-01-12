After Punjab CM’s threat, striking PCS officials return to work

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 11

After the state government warned the PCS officers of action, they resumed their offices on Wednesday afternoon. Though Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had announced that the officials must join offices by 2 pm or else they should be ready to face suspension, most of them resumed duties past 3 pm. Not just the PCS officials, even the staff from the Revenue Department who had come in support of the PCS officers have joined back.

However since a larger part of the day was already over and the public got to know of their joining much later, not much work could be done even today. The officers had been on strike since Monday. Even the employees of the DC office, including the clerical staff, had announced support for the PCS officers, who had been protesting against the arrest of Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, Ludhiana, Kuldip Dhaliwal, in an alleged corruption case.

Kapurthal MC Commissioner Anupam Kler said she too had been supporting the strike called by the PCS Officers’ Association but as there was a message from the state government as well as the association to join back, she too resumed her duties and held meetings with the officials. ADC (G) Jalandhar Dr Amit Mahajan said: “All PCS officers posted in Jalandhar have joined back their duties ending their stike that started on Monday. We have adhered to the government orders. Association leaders can meet higher authorities.”