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Home / Jalandhar / After re-evaluation, MGN student turns Class X topper in Kapurthala

After re-evaluation, MGN student turns Class X topper in Kapurthala

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:53 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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Charuvrat Bains
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Having scored 497 marks out of 500 in CBSE Class X board examination this year, Charuvrat Bains, a student of Class X at MGN Public School, Kapurthala, was still not satisfied. He had a strong hunch that he should be getting full 100 marks in mathematics subject and hence he got the re-evaluation done.

Much to his satisfaction, he now scored a perfect 100 after the CBSE re-evaluated his mathematics answer sheet and awarded him two marks extra. The boy now scores 499 out of 500 and 99.8 per cent overall marks, making his stand firmly on the top in the district results. Earlier, he was sharing the topper’s position with another student in Kapurthala.

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Son of PCS officer and SDM Adampur Lal Vishwas, Charuvrat now scores a perfect 100 marks in not just mathematics but also science, social science and Artificial Intelligence. His outstanding performance reflects his strong academic foundation, dedication and keen interest in the fields of mathematics, science and Information Technology. Parvinder Walia, principal, MGN Public School, Kapurthala, expressed immense happiness and pride over Charuvrat’s achievement.

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