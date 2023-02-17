After saffron leader’s claim, Beri says no plans to join BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 16

A BJP leader raising the issue of a senior party leader allegedly preventing Congress leader and district urban president Rajinder Beri from joining the BJP, during a meeting with Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, turned into a major embarrassment for both the parties. With the mediapersons also questioning the minister on the issue later, both leaders — Rajinder Beri and Manoranjan Kalia — today issued formal releases to clarify their stance.

While Kalia said Beri was welcome in the BJP, Beri dismissed the reports as rumours spread by mischievous elements. In the core committee meeting of the BJP last morning, BJP state executive member Arun Bajaj told the Union Minister that senior Congress leader Rajinder Beri wanted to join the BJP but could not do so because a senior party leader (reference to Kalia) did not want that. Sources in the BJP said the minister told the leader such issues should be discussed internally and that wasn’t the occasion to take it up.

Produce statement to back your claim I am neither in talks with anyone in the BJP, nor have I any plans to join the BJP. Those spreading rumours should at least have verified or produced a statement made by me to back their claims. —Rajinder Beri, Congress leader

Later, during a press meet, the mediapersons too questioned the minister on this.

In a press release issued issue today, Kalia said: “If Congress district urban president Rajinder Beri wants to join the BJP then he is welcome... it’s news to me too that I am creating obstacles in the leader’s joining. I wasn’t even here. I also met the (Union) Minister today on the issue.”

Meanwhile, Beri, in his formal statement, said, “Mischievous elements within the Congress who played a key role in the defeat of the party are spreading such rumours. I have been serving the Congress for the past 35 to 40 years. The Congress has fully honoured me from time to time. I appeal to Congress workers not to pay attention to such rumours. We are all together preparing for the upcoming bypolls and MC polls.”

Speaking to The Tribune, Beri said, “I am neither in talks with anyone in the BJP, nor have I any plans to join the BJP. Those spreading rumours should at least have verified or produced a statement by me to back their claims.”

Notably, Kalia had won the seat in 2007 and 2012 while Beri won in 2017.