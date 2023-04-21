After Sangrur, AAP to bite dust again: BJP, SAD (S)

Jalandhar, April 20
A meeting of the BJP and its alliance partner SAD (Sanyukt), under the chairmanship of Punjab BJP president Ashwini Sharma and SAD (Sanyukt) senior leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa, was held at the BJP election office in Lajpat Nagar here.
Dhindsa said in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection, the SAD (Sanyukt) is giving its full support to the BJP.
“AAP had come on the plank of bringing ‘badlav’ (change). They never wanted this kind of a change. The public has already responded by defeating AAP in the Sangrur LS byelection and their next agenda is to show it defeat in Jalandhar,” said Sharma.
