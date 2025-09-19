After slow start, 442 MT paddy arrives in mandis

After two days of inactivity, paddy procurement finally picked up in Jalandhar mandis on the third day of the season. A total arrival of 442 metric tonnes (MT) of paddy was recorded, out of which 93 MT was purchased. However, proper arrival is expected to start in the coming days.

The activity resumed at the main grain market with the arrival of a few tractors and a handful of farmers could be seen present. The sluggish start to the season has been attributed largely to weather-related delays.

Avtar Singh, a farmer from Mirpur village in Kartarpur, expressed, “I’ve come with the hope that my grains will be dry enough for procurement. It rained heavily this time, so the final word will come after an arhtiya checks the condition of the paddy,” he said.

He also mentioned that some farmers were facing quality issues due to the recent rain.

During the previous procurement season, the district had recorded a total procurement of 10,82,253 MT of paddy. To ensure smooth operations this year, the Deputy Commissioner had directed all departments and procurement agencies to maintain transparency and efficiency throughout the process.

The DC said 79 mandis across the district have been equipped with essential facilities, including drinking water, electricity, lighting, sanitation, and toilets. He urged farmers to bring their produce only after properly drying it to meet the required standards, ensuring that the procurement process proceeds without delays.