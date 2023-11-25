After tiff, drug addict murders father with brick

Phagwara, November 24
A drug addict, Madan Lal, murdered his father, Dilbag Singh (65), at Bahrrowal village near Banga on late Wednesday night.
Banga DSP Sarwan Singh Bal said Lakhbir Singh, another son of the deceased, in his complaint stated that the accused was in an inebriated state and indulged in quarrel with his father. When the father slapped him, the accused hit him with bricks repeatedly.
The deceased was brought to Banga hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The accused wasbooked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajasthan Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Vasundhara Raje, Sachin Pilot do 'puja' before polling
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Option of manual drilling being considered
Drilling at the collapsed portion of the tunnel to rescue th...
Mumbai couple sells 1-month-old daughter for Rs 14,000, 2-year-old son for Rs 60,000 to buy drugs
The arrested include parents Shabbir and Sania Khan and Shak...
No reason to discredit SEBI in Adani-Hindenburg case: Supreme Court
Says can’t ask it to take media reports as gospel truth | Re...
Wife punches husband to death for not taking her to Dubai for birthday celebration
The incident took place at the couple's apartment, located i...