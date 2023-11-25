After tiff, drug addict murders father with brick

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, November 24

A drug addict, Madan Lal, murdered his father, Dilbag Singh (65), at Bahrrowal village near Banga on late Wednesday night.

Banga DSP Sarwan Singh Bal said Lakhbir Singh, another son of the deceased, in his complaint stated that the accused was in an inebriated state and indulged in quarrel with his father. When the father slapped him, the accused hit him with bricks repeatedly.

The deceased was brought to Banga hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The accused wasbooked under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

#Phagwara