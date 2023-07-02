After warning, contractor agrees to start sports hub project soon

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 1

More than 13 years since it was initially planned, the work on the construction of a sports hub at Burlton Park may see the light of the day as the new contractor has finally agreed to start it soon.

Project envisaged under SAD-BJP As per the project, which was initially envisaged during SAD-BJP rule in 2009-10. Burlton Park will have stadia for cricket, football, badminton, volleyball, table tennis and judo, besides a swimming pool of international standard

About a fortnight ago, the Smart City Company and Municipal Corporation officials issued a warning to contractor AS Enterprises of Chandigarh to start the work or pay Rs 5 crore as the penalty. The work for Rs 77 crore project as per the revised plan was finalised in January 2022. The design of the plan had been approved by the Local Bodies Department and was also okayed by a third party, but it remained a non-starter.

Shift it away from Burlton Park Starting the work after so many years does not make any sense. Burlton Park, which is in the heart of the city, is a congested area now. There will be several issues, including those of parking. It will be more advisable now to take this project to the city’s periphery. Manoranjan Kalia, former local bodies minister

As per the plan, Burlton Park will have stadia for cricket, football, badminton, volleyball, table tennis and judo, besides a swimming pool of international standard. The officials said the contractor had given his consent in writing that he would start the project.

The project was initially envisaged during the SAD-BJP rule in 2009-10. Then Local Bodies Minister Manoranjan Kalia and then Mayor Rakesh Rathour had announced the plan on a PPP mode, but it could not take off. The project as per initial plans was of over Rs 100 crore and the government could not get many bidders after which it was revised several times to invite construction companies for the work. Previous bidders too had not started work.

Kalia said, “Starting the same work now after so many years does not make any sense. The city has burgeoning ever since and we will not be able to organise any international events at Burlton Park which is in the heart of the city. It is a congested area now and there will be several issues, including those of parking. It will be more advisable now to take this project to the city’s periphery.”