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Home / Jalandhar / After weeks of relief, Jalandhar villages face power cuts again

After weeks of relief, Jalandhar villages face power cuts again

Officials say the restrictions have been imposed following directions from the Power Controller, Patiala

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Rishika Kriti
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:39 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Rural domestic consumers are facing power cuts of nearly four hours.
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After days of uninterrupted power supply, several villages in rural Jalandhar have once again started experiencing electricity cuts ranging from two to four hours as the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) implements load management measures amid rising demand.

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Officials said the restrictions were imposed following directions from the Power Controller (PC), Patiala. The cuts are not limited to Jalandhar and have been introduced in the rural areas across several parts of Punjab to manage the increased load on the power grid.

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The restrictions are primarily being applied to agriculture and rural domestic feeders, while urban areas and industrial consumers have largely remained unaffected.

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Earlier, on July 16, the PSPCL had considered imposing power cuts on large industrial consumers during night hours until 4 am. However, the proposal was withdrawn following directions from the Patiala PC. Officials said restrictions imposed on some industrial feeders in Jalandhar were also lifted within 10 minutes of being implemented.

On Friday night, power cuts were imposed on select rural feeders between 10.30 pm and midnight. Fresh directions issued on Saturday ordered another round of cuts between 2.30 pm and 4 pm.

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PSPCL officials attributed the restrictions to a sharp increase in electricity demand due to the ongoing heatwave. Temperatures in the region have touched nearly 45°C in recent days, leading to higher consumption as residents rely more on air conditioners and coolers, particularly during the night hours. The surge in demand has placed additional pressure on the power system, forcing the corporation to regulate supply in some areas.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai said the power situation had improved over the past few weeks, but the return of cuts had raised concerns among farmers.

“The corporation had assured us of eight hours of uninterrupted power supply. With rainfall expected to remain below normal this season, farmers are dependent on tubewells for irrigation. Power cuts at this stage could affect paddy cultivation, as farmers cannot afford to operate diesel pumps regularly,” he said.

Gulshan Chutani, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL, said Jalandhar’s power demand had risen to nearly 900 MW. “We are not imposing cuts on urban and industrial feeders. Restrictions are mainly being applied to agriculture feeders for around one-and-a-half hours. While some feeders are receiving eight hours of supply, rural domestic consumers are facing cuts of nearly four hours,” he said.

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