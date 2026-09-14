Age no bar: 65-year-old woman runs 200m race alongside 14-year-old grandson at Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan

A heartwarming scene unfolded at the block-level Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan event in Bholath on Monday as a 65-year-old grandmother and her 14-year-old grandson competed in separate races at the same sporting event.

Gurbaksh Kaur (65) participated in the 200-metre race, while her grandson Jobanpreet (14), both residents of Salamatpur village, took part in the 60-metre race at Government High School, Khassan.

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Their participation became one of the highlights of the event. While Jobanpreet showcased youthful energy on the track, Gurbaksh Kaur proved that age is no barrier to fitness and sports.

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Speaking on the occasion, Gurbaksh Kaur said she used to run during her school days and had once aspired to become a police officer, but destiny had other plans. Competing alongside her grandson, she said, was a joyful experience and an opportunity to convey that there is no age limit for participating in sports.

Praising the Punjab Government for organising Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan, she said the initiative encourages people of all age groups to stay active, remain fit and inspire others. According to her, the event brings generations together and creates memories that go beyond competition.

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Earlier, Halqa In-charge Advocate Harsimran Singh Ghumman inaugurated the block-level games. Participants competed across multiple age categories, including Under-14, Under-17, Under-21, 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, 61-70 and above 70 years.

District Sports Officer Kulwinder Singh said competitions in 38 sports, one exhibition sport—Tennis Ball Cricket—and four para sports are being held at the block, district and state levels under Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. Separate events are being organised for boys and girls. He added that winners will receive prize money worth more than Rs 12 crore, along with gradation certificates.