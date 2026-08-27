Agenda passed forcibly in Jalandhar MC House, alleges Cong

The Congress on Wednesday accused the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation of pushing through several agenda items without adequate discussion during Tuesday’s House meeting and alleged large-scale irregularities in civic works.

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Addressing a press conference, former minister and MLA Pargat Singh, Jalandhar North MLA Avtar Singh Junior, District Congress president Rajinder Beri, Jalandhar West constituency in-charge Surinder Kaur, along with councillors and party leaders, claimed that multiple agenda items were passed forcibly and without due consideration.

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The party leaders alleged that the agenda approved during the meeting raised serious questions about the functioning of the Municipal Corporation and the spending of public funds. They claimed that large-scale corruption was taking place in sewer-cleaning works being carried out through super-suction machines.

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They also alleged that several illegal buildings were being constructed in the city under political patronage, while the civic administration had failed to act against such violations. Raising concerns over the allotment of advertising-related works, the Congress leaders alleged irregularities in the process.

Criticising the city’s sanitation arrangements, they pointed to recent instances of garbage accumulation at various locations and questioned the utilisation of taxpayers’ money on civic services.

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The leaders said municipal funds belonged to the public and asserted that any alleged misuse or unnecessary expenditure would be opposed. Councillors Balraj Thakur, Pawan Kumar, Gurwinderpal Singh Bunty Neelkanth and others were also present at the press conference.