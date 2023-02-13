Agent booked for Rs 21L fraud

Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a village resident of Rs 21 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Investigating Officer (IO) Ranjit Singh said Sukhdev Das Banka, a resident of Dhaliwal village, alleged he paid Rs 21 lakh to the accused, Jagdish Singh Gill, a resident of Samal Sar village in Moga, for facilitating his migration abroad but the accused did not do so. He failed to return the money also. OC
Two arrested for murder bid
Phagwara: The Nakodar city police have arrested two persons on the charge of attempt to murder and rioting. Investigating Officer (IO) Bhajan Singh said the accused had been identified as Mangat Ram, a resident of Khurshaid Pur village, and Kulwinder Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Kaler Nagar in Nakodar. They had allegedly attacked one Gurmit Singh.
