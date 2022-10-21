Agent booked for Rs 7L fraud

Our Correspondent

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a travel agent on the charge of duping a villager of Rs 7 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Investigating officer Gurprit Singh said the accused has been identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of Lalle. Kulwindar Singh, a resident of Mandhala Chhana, told the police that he had paid Rs 7 lakh to the accused for helping him migrate to Europe. However, he was neither sent abroad, nor did Harpal return the money. The Deputy Superintendent of Police said a case has been registered against him under Sections 406 and 420 of the IPC and the Punjab Travel Profession Regulation Act. OC

Migrant killed in accident

Shahkot: A migrant recently died in a landslide. Investigating officer Daljit Singh said the deceased has been identified as Rannjit Kumar, a native of Bihar. Suresh Kumar, the brother of the deceased, told the police that Ranjit had been working inside a borewell when a landslide occurred, killing him. The IO said the police, acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, handed over the body to the kin after post-mortem. OC

Four arrestedunder NDPS Act

Phillaur: The Nurmahal police have arrested four drug peddlers on the charge of selling intoxicants. Station House Officer (SHO) Rajindar Singh said 410 intoxicting tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, Ravi Kumar, Amrit Pal Singh, Amarik Singh and Sandip Kumar. The SHO said a case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Man arrested for snatching phone

Phillaur: The Nurmahal police have arrested a resident on the charge of snatching a mobile phone from a woman. Investigating officer (IO) Kashmir Singh said the accused has been identified as Rannjodh Singh, a resident of Mohalla Khatikan, Nurmahal. Manjit Kaur, the wife of Mohan Singh, a resident of Bhangala village complained to the police that the accused and his two unidentified accomplices had snatched her mobile phone. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused and his two unidentified accomplices under Section 379-B of the IPC. OC

Two held with firecrackers

Lohian: The Lohian Khas police have arrested two local residents on the charge of stashing crackers in their shops. Investigating officer (IO) Avtar Singh said the accused have been identified as Amit Kumar and Rannbir Khera, both residents of Lohian Khas. The IO said the accused had stashed huge quantities of crackers and other inflammable materials in their shops at the main bazaar. They were allegedly selling crackers, in violation of the orders by the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner. The IO said a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 188, 285and 286 of the IPC, and Sections 4 and 9 (B) of the Explosives Act. OC