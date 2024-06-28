Agent booked for duping man of Rs 13.30L

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 27

The Lohian Khas police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a villager of Rs 13.30 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amandeep Singh, who is the investigating the case, said the suspect, was identified as Gobinda, a resident of Yussafpur village.

Harjinder Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that he had paid Rs 13.30 lakh to the suspect for facilitating his migration to Germany. However, he neither sent him abroad nor returned his money.

The DSP said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act was registered against the suspect after an inquiry.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara