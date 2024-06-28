 Agent booked for duping man of Rs 13.30L : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Jalandhar
  • Agent booked for duping man of Rs 13.30L

Agent booked for duping man of Rs 13.30L

Agent booked for duping man of Rs 13.30L


Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 27

The Lohian Khas police have booked a travel agent for allegedly duping a villager of Rs 13.30 lakh on the pretext of sending him abroad. Shahkot Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amandeep Singh, who is the investigating the case, said the suspect, was identified as Gobinda, a resident of Yussafpur village.

Harjinder Singh, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that he had paid Rs 13.30 lakh to the suspect for facilitating his migration to Germany. However, he neither sent him abroad nor returned his money.

The DSP said a case under Sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act was registered against the suspect after an inquiry.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Phagwara


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll: Shiromani Akali Dal announces support to BSP nominee, disowns its candidate

2
Sports India vs England

Rohit Sharma, spinners guide India to third T20 World Cup final

3
World THE TRIBUNE INTERVIEW

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov

4
India

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani discharged from AIIMS

5
Haryana

Woman tourist from Haryana washed away in Parvati river near Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

6
India

Emergency biggest, darkest chapter of direct attack on Constitution, says President Murmu in her address to both Houses of Parliament

7
India

‘Sit down’: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chides Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on ‘Jai Samvidhan’ issue

8
Sports

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

9
India

Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray chance elevator encounter 'lifts' political temperature in Maharashtra

10
Delhi

AAP MPs protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest; to raise matter within INDIA bloc

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Top News

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm

The airport operator is looking to temporarily shift operati...

Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Sohna tehsil received 82 mm rain followed by Gurugram 30 mm,...

13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka

13 killed as van collides with lorry in Karnataka

17 people were travelling in the van

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Further investigation on

‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on Prez Address to Parliament

‘Bundle of lies, govt’s script’: Opposition on President Droupadi Murmu 's Address to Parliament

Castigates Centre over repeated mention of Emergency | Says ...


Cities

View All

~3 crore dacoity: Police find clues about perpetrators

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

26-yr-old Tarn Taran youth to be part of Olympic hockey team

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Chandigarh: Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

Some respite in Chandigarh as mercury dips

Mixed response to Chandigarh decision on opening shops 24x7

Petty crime: Convicts can be told to do community service

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

1 dead, 5 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal 1; flight departures suspended till 2 pm

Pre-monsoon showers lash Gurugram, waterlogging reported in many parts

Uproar in MCD House over water crisis, drain desilting

Indian Youth Congress protests over NEET exam irregularities

Rain relief turns into traffic nightmare as waterlogging hits streets

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Panel reviews cases of fiscal incentives to industries

Minor raped, impregnated

Edu Department should have own construction wing, says minister

PAU start-up displays rice quality analyser at Food India Expo 2024

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

No scheduled power cuts in Punjab: Minister