Agent booked for duping woman of Rs 4.5L on pretext of arranging visa

Jalandhar, March 23

In yet another case of fraud, the police have taken legal action against Sidharth Kataria, a local travel agent, whose office is located at Vasal Tower, near bus stand.

Kataria stands accused of defrauding a city resident Priyanka of Rs 4.5 lakh under the guise of facilitating her visa application for Canada. The Navi Baradari police station registered a case against Kataria under relevant sections of the IPC and the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act, based on Priyanka’s complaint.

Priyanka filed a complaint in 2021giving details of her coming into contact with Kataria regarding making arrangements for her travel to Canada, during which he solicited Rs 4.5 lakh from her. Despite receiving the payment, Kataria failed to deliver the promised visa or refund the money.

Kataria operates a travel agency named Global Innovative Immigration and Placement, and is already in jail due to a fraud case registered against him last year.

The recent FIR against him follows a thorough investigation by the police, confirming the validity of Priyanka’s allegations.

Officials at the Navi Baradari police station said three FIRs had been registered against Kataria in the past month alone, including one by Priyanka. Additionally, numerous complaints had been received against his firm in the past, highlighting a pattern of fraudulent activity targeting residents from Jalandhar, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur with promises of immigration to Canada and Portugal.

“Further investigation in these cases is underway. We are also verifying other complaints pending against him,” the police said.

