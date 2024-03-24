Agent booked for duping woman of Rs 4.5L on pretext of arranging visa

Jalandhar, March 23
In yet another case of fraud, the police have taken legal action against Sidharth Kataria, a local travel agent, whose office is located at Vasal Tower, near bus stand.
Kataria stands accused of defrauding a city resident Priyanka of Rs 4.5 lakh under the guise of facilitating her visa application for Canada. The Navi Baradari police station registered a case against Kataria under relevant sections of the IPC and the Punjab Travel Professions Regulation Act, based on Priyanka’s complaint.
Priyanka filed a complaint in 2021giving details of her coming into contact with Kataria regarding making arrangements for her travel to Canada, during which he solicited Rs 4.5 lakh from her. Despite receiving the payment, Kataria failed to deliver the promised visa or refund the money.
Kataria operates a travel agency named Global Innovative Immigration and Placement, and is already in jail due to a fraud case registered against him last year.
The recent FIR against him follows a thorough investigation by the police, confirming the validity of Priyanka’s allegations.
Officials at the Navi Baradari police station said three FIRs had been registered against Kataria in the past month alone, including one by Priyanka. Additionally, numerous complaints had been received against his firm in the past, highlighting a pattern of fraudulent activity targeting residents from Jalandhar, Amritsar and Hoshiarpur with promises of immigration to Canada and Portugal.
“Further investigation in these cases is underway. We are also verifying other complaints pending against him,” the police said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
IIT student on way to joining ISIS detained in Assam
The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturda...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted