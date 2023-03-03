Agnipath awareness drive held at college

Hoshiarpur, March 2
In a special drive to make the youth aware about Agnipath scheme, the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Army’s Zonal Recruitment Office (ZRO), Jalandhar, collaborated for inducting the maximum number of interested youth in the Army as Agniveers as well as Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Commissioned Officers.
The awareness programme-cum-exhibition was organised by the CBC in coordination with the district administration at MRPD Government College, Talwara, today. Col Jaiveer Singh, Director, Recruitment, ZRO, Jalandhar, was the chief guest and District Employment Generation Skill Development and Training Officer Gurmail Singh was the guest of honour. CBC, Jalandhar head, Field Publicity Officer Rajesh Bali informed that this was the first time that the ZRO had collaborated with his office for the awareness drive in Punjab. MRPD Government College principal Gurmeet Singh introduced the awareness programme under the career guidance and counselling cell of the college.
