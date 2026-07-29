Agri Dept seizes fertiliser stock in Hoshiarpur

Acting on complaints from farmers, the Punjab Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department seized a large stock of fertilisers allegedly being supplied without authorisation during a special enforcement drive launched to ensure the availability of quality fertilisers, seeds and pesticides.

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The action was carried out under the leadership of Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Dapinder Singh Sandhu following directions from the Director of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

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According to officials, a raid was conducted at village Jamsher Chathial after farmers alleged that instead of supplying fertilisers through cooperative societies, the secretaries of Mangarh Cooperative Society, Avtar Singh and Dhugga Kalan Cooperative Society, Tajinder Singh alias Raja, were delivering fertilisers directly to their homes. The complainants further alleged that the secretaries claimed the fertilisers had been brought directly from the railway rake but refused to provide bills or transport documents when asked.

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Following the complaint, a team comprising Agriculture Development Officer, Bhunga, Manpreet Singh, Agriculture Development Officer (Plant Protection) Dr Simranjit Singh and Agriculture Development Officer (Technical Assistant) Harpreet Singh conducted the raid at Jamsher Chathial.

During the operation, officials seized 299 bags of DAP (Di-Ammonium Phosphate) and 149 bags of MOP (Muriate of Potash). The seized fertiliser stock was handed over to the Garhdiwala police. Two samples each of DAP and MOP were also collected for laboratory analysis. Dr Sandhu said an FIR has been registered at Garhdiwala Police Station against the accused under the Fertiliser (Control) Order, 1985, and further legal action is underway.