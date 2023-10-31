Agri Dept to inspect machines for crop residue mgmt

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, October 30

Chief Agriculture Officer Dr Jaswant Rai has said that the government is providing subsidy to farmers on stubble management machines under the Crop Residue Management (CRM) scheme for smooth management of stubble, especially paddy straw.

He said the physical inspection of these machines of farmers who have purchased them under the scheme during the year 2023-24 will be done on November 1 (Wednesday) in the Block Agriculture Office concerned.

The Chief Agriculture Officer said that the verification of block Mahilpur will be done in village Paldi, main road near Nagra Palace and verification of block Talwara will be done in Cooperative Sabha, village Darapur. Farmers can contact the Block Agriculture Officer concerned for verification of machines.

Appealing to the group farmers of the district, he said that farmers should use these machines as much as possible and make it available to others also, especially small and marginal farmers, so that they can manage stubble on time and avoid burning it. —

