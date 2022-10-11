Agri Min visits grain market

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 10

Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Monday visited Poonian grain market to review ongoing procurement besides interacting with the farmers and other stakeholders to enquire about their issues related to paddy purchase.

The minister appealed to the farmers not to burn paddy residue. He said that the state government had offered subsidy on the cost of equipment cost to individual farmers and farmer groups. He also stated that the government has made available all the machinery for paddy procurment.