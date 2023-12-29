Agri solutions exhibited at Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 28

Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash on Wednesday took part in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in village Lakhpur near Phagwara.

The programme witnessed the live participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who interacted with beneficiaries nationwide, emphasising the government’s commitment to fostering progress and inclusivity.

During the virtual engagement, PM Modi highlighted initiatives, echoing the government’s dedication to enhancing citizens’ well-being. Notably, the Health Department showcased its commitment through informative stalls, providing valuable insights into ongoing health programmes. Additionally, a drone demonstration showcased the revolutionary potential of nano urea, demonstrating the government’s commitment to cutting-edge agricultural solutions.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Som Prakash said: “Today’s event reflects our unwavering commitment to transforming the socio-economic fabric of Punjab and the entire nation.” Among the stalls was one dedicated to the Ujjwala scheme, underscoring the government’s efforts to provide clean cooking fuel to households.

