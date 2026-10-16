Agricultural Staff Training Institute celebrates its 40th anniversary

The Agricultural Staff Training Institute (ACSTI), Jalandhar, which is the in-house training establishment of the Punjab State Cooperative Bank, Chandigarh, celebrated its 40th anniversary on Thursday.

The event saw participation from dignitaries and representatives of the cooperative banking sector.

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Sanyam Aggarwal, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Punjab, and Managing Director, The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited, was the chief guest on the occasion.

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Dr Balwinder Singh, Principal, ACSTI, Jalandhar, welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries and highlighted the institute’s significant achievements over the past four decades. Cooperative Compass, the official newsletter published by the ACSTI was launched at the event. The newsletter will serve as a platform for sharing knowledge, developments and best practices in the cooperative sector.

Savita Singh, DDM, NABARD, delivered a note of commendation, appreciating the institute’s contribution to capacity building and professional development within the cooperative banking sector. Umesh Verma, Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Punjab, addressed the gathering and shared his views on the importance of strengthening the cooperative movement.

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Sanyam Aggarwal acknowledged the pivotal role of the cooperative movement in strengthening society and promoting inclusive economic development. He encouraged officials to focus on strengthening cooperative societies and urged them to explore opportunities in value addition, food processing and cold storage to diversify activities, enhance farmers’ incomes and create sustainable employment opportunities across the state.

During the visit, he also visited the Jalandhar Central Cooperative Bank Limited. Gurbaksh Kaur, MD, and Rajiv Sharma, District Manager, apprised him of the working and performance of the bank.

The celebrations included the prize distribution ceremony for the inter-bank quiz competition, wherein The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited, Chandigarh, secured the first position on whose behalf its General Manager Amanpreet Singh received the trophy. The Gurdaspur Central Cooperative Bank Limited emerged as the runner-up. The programme also featured a workshop on “Finacle vs cyber security in cooperative banks”.