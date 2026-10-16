DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Agricultural Staff Training Institute celebrates its 40th anniversary

Agricultural Staff Training Institute celebrates its 40th anniversary

The event saw participation from dignitaries and representatives of the cooperative banking sector

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:59 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A newsletter being released on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the Agricultural Staff Training Institute in Jalandhar on Thursday.
Advertisement

The Agricultural Staff Training Institute (ACSTI), Jalandhar, which is the in-house training establishment of the Punjab State Cooperative Bank, Chandigarh, celebrated its 40th anniversary on Thursday.

The event saw participation from dignitaries and representatives of the cooperative banking sector.

Advertisement

Sanyam Aggarwal, Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Punjab, and Managing Director, The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Advertisement

Dr Balwinder Singh, Principal, ACSTI, Jalandhar, welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries and highlighted the institute’s significant achievements over the past four decades. Cooperative Compass, the official newsletter published by the ACSTI was launched at the event. The newsletter will serve as a platform for sharing knowledge, developments and best practices in the cooperative sector.

Savita Singh, DDM, NABARD, delivered a note of commendation, appreciating the institute’s contribution to capacity building and professional development within the cooperative banking sector. Umesh Verma, Joint Registrar, Cooperative Societies, Punjab, addressed the gathering and shared his views on the importance of strengthening the cooperative movement.

Advertisement

Sanyam Aggarwal acknowledged the pivotal role of the cooperative movement in strengthening society and promoting inclusive economic development. He encouraged officials to focus on strengthening cooperative societies and urged them to explore opportunities in value addition, food processing and cold storage to diversify activities, enhance farmers’ incomes and create sustainable employment opportunities across the state.

During the visit, he also visited the Jalandhar Central Cooperative Bank Limited. Gurbaksh Kaur, MD, and Rajiv Sharma, District Manager, apprised him of the working and performance of the bank.

The celebrations included the prize distribution ceremony for the inter-bank quiz competition, wherein The Punjab State Cooperative Bank Limited, Chandigarh, secured the first position on whose behalf its General Manager Amanpreet Singh received the trophy. The Gurdaspur Central Cooperative Bank Limited emerged as the runner-up. The programme also featured a workshop on “Finacle vs cyber security in cooperative banks”.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts