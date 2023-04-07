Ahead of bypoll, habitual offenders under scanner

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 6

The Shahkot police have initiated proceedings against habitual offenders for a smooth and peaceful Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll.

Station House officer (SHO) Baljit Singh said the details had been submitted in the court of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate for the execution of bonds of sureties for good conduct.

The offenders have been identified as Harnek Singh of Mehmupur Yusafpur village, Chandar Sekhar of Talwandi Madho village, Jasvir Singh of Koharr Kalan village, Jaswindar Singh Rajowal village and Jasvir Singh of Sandhawal village.

The SHO said proceeding under Section 110 of the CrPC have been initiated. The Lohian Khas police have also initiated proceedings under Section 110 of the CrPC against 10 habitual offenders said SHO Jai Pal.