Ahead of bypoll, local leaders jump ship

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 20

Former AAP leader Dr Shiv Dyal Mali and Dera Sachkhand Ballan ideolgue and Congress leader Seth Satpal Mall joined the BJP in presence of the Union Cabinet Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in Jalandhar today. Speeding up its activities ahead of the Lok Sabha bypoll in Jalandhar, the BJP today hosted a slew of joinings of leaders from other political parties into its fold.

Shekhwat’s visit comes days after BJP’s Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal’s day-long tour to the city.

With Seth Satpal Mall’s joining, the BJP is set to take the benefits of his proximity to Dera Sachkhand Ballan and influence among the Ravidassia community in Jalandhar. However, the veteran leader and influential leather trader of Jalandhar has switched various sides earlier.

Seth Satpal Mall had quit the Congress to join SAD in 2016 and contested elections from Kartarpur constituency. He joined the Congress back in December 2021 in the presence of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll, the influential seat of Ravidassia community, Dera Sachkhand Ballan, remains the most frequently visited religious dera in the region by leaders of various political parties.

Dr Shiv Dyal Mali, the former district president of AAP, was the face of a volunteer rebellion witnessed by the party in Jalandhar ahead of the 2022 Legislative Assembly elections. During a press conference hosted by Delhi AAP spokesperon Raghav Chadha, he along with a breakaway faction of veteran party volunteers, had opposed the ‘faulty’ ticket disbursals to candidates, including then Jalandhar West candidate (present MLA from the seat) Sheetal Angural.

The breakaway faction of leaders had later tendered their resignations in January 2022. A former SMO, Mali also remained AAP’s SC wing vice president.

Among others who joined the BJP today included Congress leaders Rajiv Duggal, Manoj Aggarwal and former councillor Major Singh.

Answering queries on AAP preparing a list of new entrants from other parties ahead of the upcoming election, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat replied, “I have a list of my own. I will give it you soon.”

State president Ashwani Sharma, BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia, KD Bhandari, Rajesh Bagha, Jaiveer Shergill, district president Sushil Sharma, Sarabjit Makkar among others were present on the occasion.

Punjab’s identity now synonymous with Chitta, Gangsters, says Shekhawat

Stepping up pressure on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the issue of his spat with the state governor, Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condemned Mann’s recent reply to the Governor. He is the second Union minister to do so — after Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Shekhawat also said Punjab, which was earlier identified as the land of Gurus and great leaders, is today identified with “Chitta” and “Gangsters”. He said, “If the Governor is asking for a reply from the government, it is the government’s responsibility to issue a response. There can be no more irresponsible statement by a CM that I won’t reply to the Governor, I will reply to the people. If the chief of a constitutionally elected body in the state starts giving statements like these, ‘to main samajhta hun loktantra khatre mein hai’ (I believe democracy is in danger).”

He added, “Punjab’s identity was once synonymous with Guru Tegh Bahadur, Guru Nanak, Guru Gobind Singh and Lala Lajpat Rai. Today chitta (synthetic drugs) is becoming the identity of the state. You take the name of Punjab, people think of Chitta. They associate the names of gangsters with Punjab.”