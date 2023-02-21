 Ahead of bypoll, local leaders jump ship : The Tribune India

Ahead of bypoll, local leaders jump ship

Ahead of bypoll, local leaders jump ship

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat welcomes Seth Satpal Mall in the party. Photo: Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, February 20

Former AAP leader Dr Shiv Dyal Mali and Dera Sachkhand Ballan ideolgue and Congress leader Seth Satpal Mall joined the BJP in presence of the Union Cabinet Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in Jalandhar today. Speeding up its activities ahead of the Lok Sabha bypoll in Jalandhar, the BJP today hosted a slew of joinings of leaders from other political parties into its fold.

Shekhwat’s visit comes days after BJP’s Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal’s day-long tour to the city.

With Seth Satpal Mall’s joining, the BJP is set to take the benefits of his proximity to Dera Sachkhand Ballan and influence among the Ravidassia community in Jalandhar. However, the veteran leader and influential leather trader of Jalandhar has switched various sides earlier.

Seth Satpal Mall had quit the Congress to join SAD in 2016 and contested elections from Kartarpur constituency. He joined the Congress back in December 2021 in the presence of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Ahead of the Jalandhar bypoll, the influential seat of Ravidassia community, Dera Sachkhand Ballan, remains the most frequently visited religious dera in the region by leaders of various political parties.

Dr Shiv Dyal Mali, the former district president of AAP, was the face of a volunteer rebellion witnessed by the party in Jalandhar ahead of the 2022 Legislative Assembly elections. During a press conference hosted by Delhi AAP spokesperon Raghav Chadha, he along with a breakaway faction of veteran party volunteers, had opposed the ‘faulty’ ticket disbursals to candidates, including then Jalandhar West candidate (present MLA from the seat) Sheetal Angural.

The breakaway faction of leaders had later tendered their resignations in January 2022. A former SMO, Mali also remained AAP’s SC wing vice president.

Among others who joined the BJP today included Congress leaders Rajiv Duggal, Manoj Aggarwal and former councillor Major Singh.

Answering queries on AAP preparing a list of new entrants from other parties ahead of the upcoming election, Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat replied, “I have a list of my own. I will give it you soon.”

State president Ashwani Sharma, BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia, KD Bhandari, Rajesh Bagha, Jaiveer Shergill, district president Sushil Sharma, Sarabjit Makkar among others were present on the occasion.

Punjab’s identity now synonymous with Chitta, Gangsters, says Shekhawat

Stepping up pressure on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the issue of his spat with the state governor, Union Cabinet Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat condemned Mann’s recent reply to the Governor. He is the second Union minister to do so — after Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Shekhawat also said Punjab, which was earlier identified as the land of Gurus and great leaders, is today identified with “Chitta” and “Gangsters”. He said, “If the Governor is asking for a reply from the government, it is the government’s responsibility to issue a response. There can be no more irresponsible statement by a CM that I won’t reply to the Governor, I will reply to the people. If the chief of a constitutionally elected body in the state starts giving statements like these, ‘to main samajhta hun loktantra khatre mein hai’ (I believe democracy is in danger).”

He added, “Punjab’s identity was once synonymous with Guru Tegh Bahadur, Guru Nanak, Guru Gobind Singh and Lala Lajpat Rai. Today chitta (synthetic drugs) is becoming the identity of the state. You take the name of Punjab, people think of Chitta. They associate the names of gangsters with Punjab.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan arrested in bribery case

2
Haryana Budget Session

Govt puts policy allowing stilt plus 4 floors on hold

3
Haryana

Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

4
Punjab

Gangster Teja, 2 aides shot in encounter; two cops injured

5
Nation

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

6
Nation

Volodymyr Zelenskyy office dials Ajit Doval over UNGA vote

7
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann sanctioned MLA Amit Rattan’s arrest after forensic examination of audio recording

8
Punjab

Two-day Punjab Investors summit begins on January 23 in Mohali

9
Punjab

High Court quashes notification on fixed monthly salary during probation

10
Comment

Pakistan in dire straits

Don't Miss

View All
Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

Kangra’s ‘organic’ wool exported to Europe, US
Himachal

Kangra's 'organic' wool exported to Europe, US

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Many firsts as Rose Festival kicks off in Chandigarh

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’
Diaspora

British Punjabi chef creates culinary roadmap of UK with new cookbook ‘Desi Kitchen’

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy
Diaspora

Sikhs in US told to shave or face strict action, slam correctional agency's discriminatory beard policy

Veteran actor Dhramendra’s unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life
Trending

Veteran actor Dharmendra's unrecognisable look for his new project creates stir, actor schools troll with most lively message on life

Top News

Congress claims its leader Pawan Khera deplaned from Raipur flight, stages dharna on tarmac

Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advise on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor

Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...

AAP MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...

Punjab has introduced self-certification for industries to do away with Inspector Raj and make work environment more cordial for industry, says Chief Secretary Janjua

Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit

Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...

China wants to ‘speed up’ lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary

The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...


Cities

View All

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

Radical preacher Amritpal Singh’s supporters clash with police in Ajnala

400 protesting farmers block Asr-Pathankot railway track

Agri Dept gears to check farm fires

Punjabi still not getting prominence in pvt sector offices

Don’t pull alarm chains in trains for trivial reasons, passengers told

Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Bathinda: Cops thwart contract killing bid, 2 arrested

Fog brings cheer to Punjab farmers

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

GMCH plans 340-bed super speciality block

Day 3: 499 challaned for non-segregation of waste

Kharar realtor in VB net

Three-day PU Rose Fest starts tomorrow

After smooth election of mayor, MCD House turns free for all

After smooth election of mayor, Delhi MC House turns a free-for-all

Gucci slippers worth Rs 1.5 lakh, 2 jeans worth Rs 80,000 recovered from conman Sukesh's jail cell

Delhi BJP stages protest, demands sacking of Sisodia as deputy CM over ‘snooping scandal’

19-year-old Delhi student repeatedly raped by Instagram friend in Gurugram; case registered

ED questions Delhi CM Kejriwal’s PA in excise policy money laundering case

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Govt won’t leave farmers in lurch, says agricultural minister

Woman among two die in road mishaps, 2 others hurt

Woman, daughter thrashed over parking charges in Jalandhar

Woman held with 10-kg poppy husk

Three nabbed with intoxicants, drug money, 10-kg poppy husk in Jalandhar

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

Police bust vehicle lifters’ gang, recover seven cars

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

Cops chase down 2 bike-borne extortionists, recover Rs 1.5 lakh

Vendors to be shifted to notified sites

Lal lakir residents to get property rights

Four killed, two injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Ludhiana road

4 killed, 2 injured as car rams into truck on Rajpura-Sirhind road

3 weeks on, Govt Mohindra College running sans principal

Pbi varsity fails to automate record

125 folk artistes to perform at craft fair

Forum set up to promote innovation in research