Ahead of festivals, rising grocery prices add to household burden

Household budgets are coming under further strain ahead of the festive season, with prices of several essential grocery items witnessing a sharp rise in Jalandhar over the past 10 days. After sugar, essential food items such as cooking oil, pulses, flour, wheat, spices and salt have all become costlier, leaving consumers to pay more for their everyday needs.

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The steepest increase has been recorded in coriander seeds as wholesale price has jumped from Rs 140 to Rs 200 per kg. In dry fruits category, almonds have also risen from Rs 850 to Rs 1,050 per kg while cardamom has gone up from Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 per kg.

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Adding to consumer burden, basic cooking items such as branded mustard oil is now selling at Rs 203 to 208 per litre against the earlier rates of Rs 183 to188. Gram flour has increased from Rs 75 to Rs 84 per kg, while rajma depending upon the quality, is now being sold at Rs 107 to 120 per kg compared with previous prices of Rs 97 to 110.

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Prices of other pulses have also moved up. Channa dal has risen from Rs 75 to Rs 79 per kg, black channa from Rs 70 to Rs 80, while moong dal has become costlier by around Rs 10 and is now selling at Rs 100 to 110 per kg. Salt has also seen an increase from Rs 30 to Rs 32 per kg.

Wholesale traders further noted that wheat prices have risen by Rs 5 per kg for branded varieties and Rs 2 to 3 for non-branded varieties. Poha has also increased from Rs 50 to Rs 55 per kg while chilli powder is now selling at Rs 150 per kg, up from Rs 140.

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The price pressure is not limited to food items. Traders said detergent prices have also increased with the MRP of an Excel packet rising from Rs 130 to Rs 152 and Wheel going up from Rs 70 to Rs 80.

Naresh Gupta, president of the District Karyana Dealers Association, Jalandhar, said, "Almost every grocery item has witnessed an increase of Rs 5 to Rs 10 over the past ten days. Prices are rising due to the steep increase in petrol and diesel prices and are expected to rise further."

For consumers, the timing of the increase has added to the concern as festival related purchases are still to peak.

Voicing his concern, Manish Kumar, a consumer at Gur Mandi, said, "The monthly grocery bill has gone up considerably even though we are buying almost the same quantity of basic items. Prices of oil, pulses, flour and other essentials have increased and this is directly affecting our household budget. With the festive season approaching, we are thinking of avoiding certain purchased like dry fruits as it is becoming increasingly difficult for families to manage their monthly expenses when prices keep increasing."

With everyday staples becoming costlier and festive demand expected to rise, consumers fear another round of price increase could further stretch household budgets in the coming weeks.