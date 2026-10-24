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Home / Jalandhar / Ahead of jayanti, Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk gets a makeover

Ahead of jayanti, Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk gets a makeover

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:29 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk, Jalandhar.
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A day ahead of the shobha yatra to mark Lord Valmiki Jayanti, the city’s arterial intersection, known as Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk or Jyoti Chowk, has received a fresh makeover. While the shobha yatra will be held in the city on Saturday, Lord Valmiki Jayanti falls on Monday, October 26.

The boundary around the chowk has been made of pre-cast concrete pilllars painted in orange and white colours. Two pillars have been erected on the either side of the entry to the chowk with words ‘Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk’ in golden metal embossing. The central pillar with Ramayana penned by the Adi Kavi stands as it is. Its wall has the symbolic bow and arrow structure with a circle on top. The entire chowk and the pillars have been illuminated with soft lights so that it dazzles in the night.

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In fact, the entire road from PNB Chowk to Dolphin Chowk has been decked up with entrance gates with pictures of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and local leaders of the community. A huge stage too has been erected with the road to be closed for 12 hours from 9 am to 9 pm for commuters. It will also be a half day for the schools tomorrow owing to the shobha yatra.

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Vipan Sabharwal, a prominent Valmiki leader and Vice-President of the SC Cell of BJP, said, “We are expecting top leaders of all the parties tomorrow at the shobha yatra. We have extended invitations to the leaders of all parties.”

On Sunday, a yatra will be taken out from Bhagwan Valmiki Yog Ashram of Dera Guru Lal Nath which will pass through Uggi, Chitti and Lambra villages before reaching Guru Ravidass Chowk, Dr BR Ambedkar Chowk and Guru Nanak Mission Chowk in Jalandhar city before proceeding to Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath in Amritsar.

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This will be the second yatra as Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini had flagged off the previous yatra to Amritsar from Jyoti Chowk last Sunday. This time, Valmiki Jayanti is being celebrated with more vigour as the elections are drawing near.

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