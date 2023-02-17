 Ahead of LS bypoll, parties get active, zero in on candidates : The Tribune India

Ahead of LS bypoll, parties get active, zero in on candidates

Several top leaders of various parties have visited the Jalandhar LS constituency recently. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, February 16

As the parliamentary byelection in Jalandhar is expected soon, all political parties have increased their activities.

If Union Minister of State Arjun Ram Meghwal reached here on Wednesday to start the spade work for the BJP, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal has been on a two-day visit to Jalandhar. While on Thursday, he interacted with potato farmers of Shahkot, he toured across Adampur on Wednesday.

Leaders make their presence felt

  • Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Wednesday began the spade work for the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal has already been active in reaching out to deras and people. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, too, has had three visits in Jalandhar since the start of this month to turn the tide in favour of the Aam Aadmi Party
  • Several Congress leaders have been active since Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra traversed through the constituency on January 14. Even though the party sentiment is hugely in favour of Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, the wife of deceased Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, former Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, too, is in the reckoning.

Both of them have been visiting the deras of Jalandhar. Meghwal, accompanied by SC leader Rajesh Bagha, former CPS KD Bhandari and other party leaders, had gone to Dera Sachkhand Ballan and met dera chief Sant Niranjan Dass. Sukhbir Badal, along with former MLA Pawan Tinu and BSP leader Balwinder Kumar, had paid obeisance at Gurdwara Shaheed Nihal Singh, Talhan, and Nirmal Kutiya at Johlan village where he had taken blessings from Baba Jeet Singh. Later, he had also visited Dera Bapu Mangal Dass in Ucha village.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, too, has had three visits in Jalandhar since the start of this month, including flagging of a special train to Banaras with Sant Niranjan Dass on board, shobha yatra ahead of Guru Ravidas Jayanti and later at the industry meet. The ruling AAP in the state, however, is facing issues in zeroing on its candidate. The party, which earlier had an eye on former Congress MLA Sushil Rinku, is keeping its options open with former Congress MP from Jalandhar and ex-minister MS Kaypee also in the reckoning.

The Congress, however, is caught up in the tie with one section, including PCC chief Amarinder S Raja Warring and LoP Partap Bajwa, already making its choice amply clear that Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, the wife of deceased Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary, should be the candidate. Chaudhary had passed away suffering cardiac arrest during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 14, with sympathy set to go in her favour. But there is a huge section of party leaders who are in favour of former CM Charanjit Channi as the Congress candidate owing to his close relations in Dera Ballan. Channi remained present in Jalandhar during Bharat Jodo Yatra as well as at Guru Ravidass Jayanti.

The BJP, too, is yet to finalise its candidate as it is already been weighing options to field former CPS Avinash Chander, former Chairman of SC Commission Rajesh Bagha or former IAS, state BJP vice-president and advisor to National Commission for Minorities Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju among others. The SAD, which is alliance with the BSP, has not yet announced as to which of the two parties will field its candidate. Former CPS Pawan Tinu, who lost to the Congress in 2014, appears to be the SAD’s obvious choice as of date.

