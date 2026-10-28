Ahead of manifesto release, SAD distributes 25,000 feedback forms

With the Punjab Assembly elections merely four months away, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has distributed 25,000 “Punjab Bachao” feedback forms during its door-to- door campaign in four Jalandhar constituencies to gauge public mood ahead of releasing its election manifesto on November 1.

According to Akali Dal leaders, the party aims to use the feedback to identify voters concerns and shape its poll promises.

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Iqbal Singh Dhindsa, district SAD president (Urban), said the party had concluded its door-to-door campaign on Tuesday after distributing the forms across four constituencies in the district including Jalandhar North, Jalandhar West, Jalandhar Central and Jalandhar Cantt. “The forms seek to understand people’s problems and expectations ahead of our manifesto release on November 1. Among the prominent issues raised by voters are law and order, snatching, drugs and shortages of doctors and teachers in government institutions,” Dhindsa said.

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The feedback forms seek voter’s personal details including their names, contact number, profession and booth numbers. It also ask them to identify Punjab’s pressing issues including drugs (Chitta), unemployment, corruption, gangster culture, high expenditure on advertisements by Aam Aadmi Party and the rising debt burden on the state. Voters are also asked what promises the SAD should include in its election manifesto.

The forms further list 17 alleged failures of the ruling AAP government and highlight welfare schemes introduced during previous SAD governments including the Atta Dal Scheme, the Shagun Scheme and pension schemes, which the party alleged were discontinued by subsequent Congress and AAP governments.

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Harjaap Singh Sangha, SAD halqa in-charge for Jalandhar Cantt said, “Party workers and leaders had visited every households and shops in their areas to understand people’s concerns and expectations from a future SAD government. To extend their outreach, rural areas were covered during the early morning and evening hours while the campaign in urban areas was conducted during the day, he added.

Sharing his assessment of the feedback, Sangha said people are seeking employment opportunities and better healthcare rather than relying solely on freebies. He said people want the government to subsidise essential services instead of providing everything free of cost.

He added that people had also raised the demand for the revival of social welfare schemes including the Shagun Scheme, under which financial assistance was provided for the marriages of girls from underprivileged families. Sangha claimed that the scheme had helped reduce female foeticide in Punjab.