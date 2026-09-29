Ahead of paddy procurement, commission agents flag damaged roads at grain market in Phagwara

With the arrival of the paddy crop at the new grain market in Phagwara scheduled to begin on October 1, the poor condition of roads inside the market yard has emerged as a major concern for farmers and commission agents.

Several roads within the market premises are riddled with large, deep potholes, making it difficult for tractor-trailers to move around safely.

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Commission agents fear that if the roads are not repaired before the procurement season begins, some farmers may prefer taking their produce to neighbouring markets rather than Phagwara.

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Speaking to mediapersons, commission agent Shiv Kumar Aggarwal said only two days remained before the paddy season began, but no significant improvement had been made to the condition of the market roads. He said several stretches were badly damaged, with deep potholes making it difficult for heavily loaded tractor-trailers to move safely through the market.

Farmers bringing their produce to the market were already concerned about ensuring its safe transportation, he said.

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According to Aggarwal, the damaged roads increased the risk of vehicle damage and, at some locations, the deep potholes could pose a hazard to heavily loaded tractor-trailers. He said farmers might therefore choose to take their produce to other nearby markets rather than face such risks.

Aggarwal added that large quantities of paddy arrived at the Phagwara grain market every year and that adequate infrastructure was essential to facilitate farmers during the procurement season.

He urged the Punjab Mandi Board and the officials concerned to take immediate steps to repair the roads.

He warned that any significant decline in arrivals could affect not only farmers but also commission agents and other businesses associated with the market. A lower inflow of produce could also affect the procurement process and overall market activity, he said.

The commission agent appealed to the authorities concerned to undertake immediate patchwork if complete reconstruction of all the roads was not possible before October 1.

He said filling the deep potholes would at least enable tractor-trailers carrying farmers’ produce to enter and move through the market safely.