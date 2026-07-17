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Home / Jalandhar / Ahead of PM's Jalandhar visit, Youth Cong chief detained

Ahead of PM's Jalandhar visit, Youth Cong chief detained

More leaders put on house arrest

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 09:07 PM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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A huge cutout of PM Modi installed along the national highway in Jalandhar. Photo Sarabjit Singh
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The recently elected Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) chief Shuvam Sharma Shubi was stopped and detained at the Ladowal toll plaza as he was heading towards Jalandhar where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to inaugurate redeveloped Jalandhar Cantonment Railway Station.

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The youth wing had been mobilising a large black-flag demonstration in Jalandhar to protest the Prime Minister's visit. The protest was aimed at seeking answers from the Centre over the alleged NEET paper leak and recruitment scam cases, which, it claimed, had adversely affected the aspirations of students across the country and Punjab.

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The Congress had condemned the action on its youth leaders and said it had been done to crush democratic dissent and silence the voice of Punjab’s youth". Simultaneously, the police carried out crackdowns on senior leadership, placing Jalandhar Urban District president Angad Dutta and Punjab Youth Congress general secretary Deepak Khosla under house arrest at their residences early this morning.

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Releasing an official statement shortly after his detention, PYC state president Shuvam Sharma said, "Both the Modi government and the Punjab Government are complicit in ruining the futures of our youth. The NEET paper leak scam has exposed how deeply corrupted the examination system has become under Modi’s watch, while the Punjab Government acts as a silent spectator, using its police force to protect him from accountability. They can put us behind bars but they cannot pacify the 'angry' students whose hard work was sold to the highest bidder."

Dutta said he and Khosla were placed under house arrest, stopping them from coordinating the incoming student union leaders. Later, an FIR was registered under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the Congress leaders.

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Reacting to the FIR, the PYC chief said, "Registering an FIR can't frighten me or the Punjab Youth Congress. If the government believes that false cases can silence us, they are mistaken. They can register one FIR or a hundred more — we are not afraid. Every false case only strengthens our resolve to fight for the rights of students, the unemployed youth and every young person whose future is being compromised."

He added, "Our movement is peaceful, democratic and dedicated to protecting the future of the youth. No police action, detention, or intimidation can stop us from raising our voice against injustice. We will continue to stand by every student and every young person who expects accountability from those in power."

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