Ahead of polls, Punjab Minister stresses EWS housing scheme

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, February 17

Ahead of the MC elections and the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll, Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora today met officials of the Jalandhar Development Authority laying stress on initiating the process for constructing houses under the EWS scheme.

The officials, who attended the meeting, said promoters across the state had handed over land to the government in all approved colonies for EWS houses. According to estimates, as many as 15,000 dwellings could be constructed in the already available land with the government pan-Punjab. A firm, already working for GLADA, has been reportedly engaged for the construction of houses as per the plan.

Accompanied by MLA Raman Arora, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Ajoy Kumar Sinha, Chief Administrator Jalandhar Development Authority Deepshikha Sharma, the minister asked the officials that auction of the available sites should be made a regular practice and at least one auction must be scheduled every month.

The minister also asked the officials to work on updating the master plan of the district keeping the futuristic development in mind.

He also asked the officers to complete all ongoing development works within the stipulated timeframe so that residents of the authorised colonies could be benefitted.

In a separate meeting with members of the Resident Welfare Societies and promoters, he heard their grievances. Sukhdev Singh of the AGI group told the minister to focus on the development of 66-feet road as a lot of development in terms of housing and commercial centres was coming on that side of the city. He said traffic jams had become a major issue on which the authorities need to work.

The minister said ease of doing business would also be promoted by facilitating developers of authorised colonies and putting urban development on a high-growth trajectory.

Chief Administrator JDA Deepshikha Sharma apprised the minister of the achievements made by the authority during the current financial year. She also shared information with the minister regarding the action taken to curtail the practices of illegal colonising in Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts. She also stated that the development works worth Rs 85 crore were being carried out by the JDA.

The minister also visited the old jail site where a residential colony had been developed by the JDA. He interacted with residents so as to enquire about the problems faced by them, if any. He also planted a sapling in the colony to stress on the significance of tree plantation in residential societies.

Among others present on the occasion included Additional Chief Administrator Jalandhar Development Authority Jasbir Singh, chairman District Planning Board Amritpal Singh, Rajwinder Kaur and Atam Prakash Bablu.