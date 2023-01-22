Ahead of R-Day, police carry out massive search op across region

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 21

Following the orders of DGP Gaurav Yadav, the Commissionerate Police headed by S Boopathi conducted a special search operation, ‘Operation Eagle-2’, in the city today.

Police personnel, including senior officials, carried out thorough searches of suspected persons and vehicles at the bus stand, railway station, Guru Gobind Singh Stadium and other areas.

Police Commissioner S Boopathi said the operation was conducted keeping in mind the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. He said the sole purpose of the thorough checking was to crack down on bad elements, gangsters, snatchers, thieves and persons with criminal background.

“By conducting such search operations and special nakas, the city police aim to instil a sense of security among residents, and want to send out a message that police personnel are always available for their security and emergency situations,” he added. He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with police officials and immediately inform them if they find something suspicious.