Ahead of R-Day, police carry out massive search op across region

Jalandhar, January 21
Following the orders of DGP Gaurav Yadav, the Commissionerate Police headed by S Boopathi conducted a special search operation, ‘Operation Eagle-2’, in the city today.
Police personnel, including senior officials, carried out thorough searches of suspected persons and vehicles at the bus stand, railway station, Guru Gobind Singh Stadium and other areas.
Police Commissioner S Boopathi said the operation was conducted keeping in mind the upcoming Republic Day celebrations. He said the sole purpose of the thorough checking was to crack down on bad elements, gangsters, snatchers, thieves and persons with criminal background.
“By conducting such search operations and special nakas, the city police aim to instil a sense of security among residents, and want to send out a message that police personnel are always available for their security and emergency situations,” he added. He also appealed to the general public to cooperate with police officials and immediately inform them if they find something suspicious.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Commuters face long jams as Delhi rehearses for Republic Day Parade
Police say they received several calls from commuters report...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway